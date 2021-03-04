Left Menu

Most African countries to begin vaccination drives by end of March - WHO

"We expect that around half of African countries will receive COVAX deliveries in the coming week and that most countries will have vaccination programs underway by the end of March." COVAX, also led by the GAVI vaccines alliance and other partners, plans to send about 1.3 billion doses to 92 lower- and middle-income nations, covering up to 20% of their populations.

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 04-03-2021 18:20 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 18:08 IST
Most African countries to begin vaccination drives by end of March - WHO
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Most African countries will kick-start their COVID-19 vaccination programs by the end of March as efforts to procure doses for the continent's 1.3 billion people gather pace, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday. The world's poorest continent faces logistical and financial obstacles to securing all the vaccines it needs, but the WHO-led COVAX facility has begun to bear fruit.

"This week Africa has been at the forefront of COVAX facility deliveries, finally, with almost 10 million vaccine doses being delivered to 11 countries as of this morning," WHO Africa's Matshidiso Moeti told a virtual news conference. "We expect that around half of African countries will receive COVAX deliveries in the coming week and that most countries will have vaccination programs underway by the end of March."

COVAX, also led by the GAVI vaccines alliance and other partners, plans to send about 1.3 billion doses to 92 lower- and middle-income nations, covering up to 20% of their populations. As of Thursday, Africa had reported at least 3,955,000 infections and 104,000 deaths. That is still a relatively small toll compared to other continents, with higher national death counts in the United States, India, Brazil, Russia and Britain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Few OTT platforms at times show pornographic content, says SC, asks Centre to place regulations

Some over-the-top OTT platforms at times show pornographic contents and there should be a mechanism to screen such programmes, the Supreme Court observed on Thursday and asked the Centre to place its guidelines on regulating social media.Th...

Pakistan court asks govt to remove ex-ISI chief’s name from no-fly list

A high court in Pakistan on Thursday asked the government to remove the name of former spy master Lt Gen retd Asad Durrani from the no-fly list.Islamabad High Court IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah gave the directive while hearing a petitio...

MTAR Tech IPO subscribed 10.27 times on second day

The Rs 597-crore initial public offering of MTAR Technologies was subscribed 10.27 times on Thursday, the second day of the bidding process, on huge support from retail investors.The IPO has received bids for 7.45 crore equity shares agains...

KZN Executive Council extends contracts for healthcare workers

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Executive Council has approved the extension of the contracts for healthcare workers who were appointed to strengthen the provincial healthcare system.These healthcare workers were also deployed to COVID-19 site...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021