Health News Roundup: Rio de Janeiro announces curfew; Most African countries to begin vaccination drives and more

Rio de Janeiro announces curfew as Brazil battles brutal COVID wave

Brazil's second biggest city of Rio de Janeiro will be the latest to adopt new COVID-related restrictions on Friday, including a night curfew, in a bid to slow a deadly second wave that is ravaging the South American country. The city of 6.7 million people will impose a curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. and order restaurants to close at 5 p.m., while certain businesses, such as clubs, will be shut altogether, according to information published in the city's official bulletin on Thursday.

Most African countries to begin vaccination drives by end of March: WHO

Most African countries will kick-start their COVID-19 vaccination programs by the end of March as efforts to procure doses for the continent's 1.3 billion people gather pace, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday. The world's poorest continent faces logistical and financial obstacles to securing all the vaccines it needs, but the WHO-led COVAX facility has begun to bear fruit.

'When will it end?': How a changing virus is reshaping scientists' views on COVID-19

Chris Murray, a University of Washington disease expert whose projections on COVID-19 infections and deaths are closely followed worldwide, is changing his assumptions about the course of the pandemic. Murray had until recently been hopeful that the discovery of several effective vaccines could help countries achieve herd immunity, or nearly eliminate transmission through a combination of inoculation and previous infection. But in the last month, data from a vaccine trial in South Africa showed not only that a rapidly-spreading coronavirus variant could dampen the effect of the vaccine, it could also evade natural immunity in people who had been previously infected.

EU says no talks under way to buy Russia's COVID-19 vaccine

The European Commission said on Thursday that there were no talks under way to buy Russia's COVID-19 Sputnik V vaccine. "Currently no talks are ongoing to integrate the Sputnik vaccine in the portfolio," of COVID-19 shots ordered by the European Union, the spokesman told a news conference.

British Airways prepares for travel restart with testing kit plan

British Airways has struck a deal with a COVID-19 testing kit provider as airlines prepare for the desperately-needed restart of summer travel, which is likely to include tests for passengers. After months of lockdown, airlines hope Britain will give the go-ahead from mid-May for holidays to restart, boosting an industry whose finances have been slammed by the pandemic.

Italy to give just one COVID shot to some patients as EU struggles with inoculations

Italy will administer just a single vaccine dose to those infected with COVID-19 between three and six months beforehand, the health ministry said, a move apparently aimed at saving shots amid a stuttering EU inoculation rollout. The recommendation applies to both people who have fallen ill and those who were diagnosed but had no symptoms.

Biden says 'big mistake' for states to lift mask mandates given virus toll

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday said decisions to end the required wearing of masks - such as those by governors of Texas and Mississippi - amounted to "Neanderthal thinking" given the rising death toll from the coronavirus pandemic. Asked if he had a message to Texas and Mississippi, Biden told reporters: "I think it's a big mistake. Look, I hope everybody's realized by now, these masks make a difference."

Europe reviewing Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Italy to give "significant" support to vaccine production hub: minister

Italy will make a significant state contribution to a planned public-private vaccine production centre to get it off the ground, Industry Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said on Thursday. Speaking during a joint press conference in Rome with EU's Industry Commissioner Thierry Breton, Giorgetti also said the participation of major pharmaceutical companies in the project was key, adding he was certain they would not stay away.

EU investigating Teva for blocking rivals to multiple sclerosis drug

Israeli drugmaker Teva is being investigated by EU antitrust regulators who are looking into whether it illegally hindered rivals' access to its multiple sclerosis medicine Copaxone. The European Commission, which carried out unannounced inspections of Teva in 2019 and 2020, said the probe will look into whether Teva has abused its dominant market position in breach of EU antitrust rules, which could lead to hefty fines.

