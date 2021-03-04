Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rises to 12,210, over 33,500 inoculated

Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rises to 12,210, over 33,500 inoculatedPTI | Kohima | Updated: 04-03-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 18:47 IST
Nagaland on Thursday reported five fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 12,210, a health official said.
The state now has 15 active cases, while 11,951 patients have recovered from the disease, Director of Health and Family Welfare Department, Denis Hangsing, said.
A total of 91 people have died due to the contagion, including 10 with comorbidities, he said, adding, 153 have migrated to other states.
Nagaland has so far tested 1,31,243 samples for COVID-19.
The state has administered 39,535 doses of vaccines to 33,769 people, State Immunisation Officer Ritu Thurr said.
Among healthcare professionals, 5,766 have received the second shots of COVID-19 vaccine, completing the full course of inoculation, said Thurr.
