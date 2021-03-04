Left Menu

MP CM gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 04-03-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 18:52 IST
MP CM gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was on Thursday administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a government hospital here, an official said.

Chouhan was given the first jab of Covishield vaccine at the state-run Hamidia Hospital, the public relation department official said.

As per the protocol, Chouhan remained at the hospital after receiving the first jab for the designated time before returning to his official residence.

His wife Sadhna Singh Chouhan was also present with him on the occasion.

The chief minister had tested positive for coronavirus on July 25 last year. He was discharged from a private hospital a few days later post-recovery.

A total of 9,29,353 people have been vaccinated in Madhya Pradesh till Wednesday, a health official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Halep pulls out of Dubai Tennis Championships with back issue

Defending champion Simona Halep has withdrawn from next weeks Dubai Tennis Championships with a lower back complaint, organisers of the WTA 1000 tournament said on Thursday. World number three Halep, who also pulled out of this weeks Qatar ...

ICICI Bank targeting to serve 20 lakh customers of rival banks through app

Private sector lender ICICI Bank on Thursday said 10 lakh customers of rival banks are using its mobile application for transactions. The lender expects the number of such customers, who are using the app for instant UPI-based payments and ...

Motor racing-Le Mans 24 Hours postponed from June to August 21-22

This years 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race has been postponed from June to August when spectators should be able to attend, organisers said on Thursday. Last years race at the Sarthe circuit in western France was held in September withou...

Americans favor confronting China on human rights despite risk to economic ties, survey finds

American attitudes toward China have soured significantly in the past three years, with 70 of those surveyed for a report published on Thursday saying Washington should stand up to Beijing over its human rights record even if it damages eco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021