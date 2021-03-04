Indonesian aims to vaccinate 40 mln people by June, president says

Indonesian aims to vaccinate 40 mln people by June, president saysReuters | Jakarta | Updated: 04-03-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 18:57 IST
Indonesia plans to inject one million people per day with coronavirus vaccine and inoculate 40 million people by June as part of a mass vaccination drive that started in January, President Joko Widodo said on Thursday.
About 38 million doses of vaccine produced by China's Sinovac Biotech have arrived in the Southeast Asian country so far and 4.6 million ready-to-use doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine will arrive this month, the president said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Joko Widodo
- China
- AstraZeneca
- Southeast Asian
- Indonesia
ALSO READ
China reports 7 new COVID-19 cases vs 16 a day earlier
Biden says there will be repercussions for China over human rights
China still holding area from Tawang till Anjaw in Arunachal Pradesh since 1959
Fire at east China gold mine kills two - state media
HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break