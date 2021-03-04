Left Menu

Germany to give single AstraZeneca vaccine dose to COVID-19 patients

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 04-03-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 19:00 IST
Germany's vaccine commission said on Thursday that people who have recovered from COVID-19 should receive a single dose of the vaccine from AstraZeneca , a decision that would make it possible to stretch scarce supply.

The single dose should be given six months after a person has been diagnosed with the illness, the Permanent Vaccination Commission said in a statement released by the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

