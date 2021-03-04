Ukraine confirms two cases of British coronavirus variant
The official said tests were taken on Feb. 18-19, while Ukrainian health authorities earlier this week said there was no such variant in the country. Ukraine has faced a sharp jump in coronavirus cases in recent weeks, which Prime Minister Denys Shmygal called a "third wave" of the pandemic.Reuters | Updated: 04-03-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 19:01 IST
Ukraine has confirmed two cases of the British coronavirus variant, detected in the west of the country, the Ukrainian Institute of Epidemiology and Infectious Diseases said on Thursday.
An institute official told Reuters two cases, a man and a woman, were registered in the Ivano-Frankivsk region. The official said tests were taken on Feb. 18-19, while Ukrainian health authorities earlier this week said there was no such variant in the country.
Ukraine has faced a sharp jump in coronavirus cases in recent weeks, which Prime Minister Denys Shmygal called a "third wave" of the pandemic. He said three regions had already imposed serious restrictions which may be introduced elsewhere in coming days.
Shmygal said the country could return to national lockdown if things get worse. A record number of Ukrainians were taken to hospital with coronavirus on Tuesday with a consistently high number of deaths, health ministry data showed.
Ukraine has reported 1,374,762 coronavirus cases and 26,591 deaths so far.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ivano-Frankivsk
- Ukrainians
- Ukrainian
- Ukraine
- British
- health ministry
ALSO READ
Ukrainian minister says 'information attacks' hit vaccine buying
Dream come true for terminally-ill Ukrainian boy, 10, as he joins police
Kiev thwarts effort of Chinese firm to acquire Ukrainian engine manufacturer
Swans bask in warm waters from Ukrainian nuclear plant during winter freeze
Kremlin says it is alarmed by Ukrainian sanctions against its ally Medvedchuk