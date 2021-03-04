Left Menu

Waive COVID vaccine patents to benefit poor nations, activists say

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) staged a protest at the World Trade Organization on Thursday against what it said was the rich world's reluctance to waive patents and allow more production of COVID-19 vaccines for poorer nations. Activists seeking a waiver of intellectual property rules unfurled a huge sign reading "No COVID Monopolies - Wealthy Countries Stop Blocking TRIPS Waiver" in the park next to WTO's headquarters on Lake Geneva.

Reuters | Updated: 04-03-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 19:39 IST
Waive COVID vaccine patents to benefit poor nations, activists say
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) staged a protest at the World Trade Organization on Thursday against what it said was the rich world's reluctance to waive patents and allow more production of COVID-19 vaccines for poorer nations.

Activists seeking a waiver of intellectual property rules unfurled a huge sign reading "No COVID Monopolies - Wealthy Countries Stop Blocking TRIPS Waiver" in the park next to WTO's headquarters on Lake Geneva. They want the terms of the TRIPS agreement -- the WTO's Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property -- to be overridden to allow generic or other manufactures to make the new products.

WTO member states hold fresh talks next week on a proposal by India and South Africa to waive such rules for COVID-19 drugs and vaccines. "If we had the waiver, we'd be able in a number of countries to scale up production right now, which would allow for the diagnostics, the medicines, and the vaccines to get where they're needed most," Stephen Cornish, general director of MSF Switzerland, told Reuters at the WTO.

"Right now we are seeing just a trickle of vaccines making it to the global South, and this is just not acceptable in today's world," he said. Some 100 countries now support the campaign, Cornish added.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), backed the move in a tweet on Thursday: "If a temporary waiver to patents cannot be issued now, during these unprecedented times, when will be the right time?" "Big Pharma" has rejected the proposal that would grant compulsory licensing by overriding patent rules. Britain, Switzerland and the United States, which have strong domestic pharmaceutical industries, have opposed a waiver.

"Rich countries, the EU, the US, Canada and Switzerland ... are blocking that derogation. And they are doing so in the name of profit and business and status quo instead of putting human lives above profit," Cornish said. Globally, 265 million doses of vaccines have been administered, with 80% in just 10 countries, WHO's top emergency expert Mike Ryan said on social media on Wednesday night.

He welcomed the first roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines this week through the COVAX facility that aims to provide doses to lower income countries, starting in Ivory Coast. Nearly 10 million doses have been delivered in more than 10 countries, he said, adding: "That's a huge step forward in terms of at least beginning the journey towards better vaccine equity around the world." (additional reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Writing by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by William Maclean)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Transformation of Indian armed forces a prerequisite to stay relevant: Bipin Rawat

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Thursday said transformation of Indian armed forces has become a prerequisite to stay relevant in the fast changing geopolitical environment.In his address to a webinar on Transformation Imperat...

Soccer-Real Madrid's Mariano Diaz to miss derby against Atletico

Real Madrids injury problems show no sign of easing with the club confirming on Thursday that forward Mariano Diaz will miss this weekends crunch Madrid derby against La Liga leaders Atletico with a hip issue.Real are already without Dani C...

SC stays HC order cancelling elections to 5 Municipalities in Goa; CM Pramod Sawant welcomes verdict

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday welcomed the order of the Supreme Court which stayed the Bombay High Courts order cancelling elections to five Municipalities in the state. He also told ANI that the State Election Commission wil...

COVID vaccination:Press Association urges Centre to include accredited journalists on priority bases

The Press Association on Thursday urged the Centre to include accredited journalists on a priority basis for COVID-19 vaccination considering that the media played a vital role in fighting the pandemic.A delegation of office-bearers, execut...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021