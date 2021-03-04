Left Menu

Iraq signs deal to receive Russia's Sputnik V vaccine

Sinopharm Group is to supply around 2 million doses of the vaccine in stages, and Iraq also has agreements to receive vaccines from AstraZeneca Plc and Pfizer. Iraq recorded a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections last month, and has reported cases of one of the variants of the novel coronavirus.

Reuters | Baghdad | Updated: 04-03-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 19:45 IST
Iraq signs deal to receive Russia's Sputnik V vaccine
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Iraq has signed an agreement with Russia to import 1 million doses of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, Iraq's oil ministry said on Thursday. Iraq, which is struggling to curb the spread of COVID-19, expects the vaccine shipment to be delivered to Baghdad within two weeks, according to a statement citing Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar, who signed the deal.

On Tuesday, Iraq received its first 50,000 doses of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine as a donation from China. Inoculations started the same day for health workers, elderly people and members of the security forces first. Sinopharm Group is to supply around 2 million doses of the vaccine in stages, and Iraq also has agreements to receive vaccines from AstraZeneca Plc and Pfizer.

Iraq recorded a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections last month, and has reported cases of one of the variants of the novel coronavirus. The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in Iraq is around 714,000, including 13,507 deaths as of March 4.

Nearly two weeks ago, the government banned most travel between provinces and imposed a nationwide curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. on weekdays and for 24 hours a day on Friday to Sunday, following a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Transformation of Indian armed forces a prerequisite to stay relevant: Bipin Rawat

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Thursday said transformation of Indian armed forces has become a prerequisite to stay relevant in the fast changing geopolitical environment.In his address to a webinar on Transformation Imperat...

Soccer-Real Madrid's Mariano Diaz to miss derby against Atletico

Real Madrids injury problems show no sign of easing with the club confirming on Thursday that forward Mariano Diaz will miss this weekends crunch Madrid derby against La Liga leaders Atletico with a hip issue.Real are already without Dani C...

SC stays HC order cancelling elections to 5 Municipalities in Goa; CM Pramod Sawant welcomes verdict

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday welcomed the order of the Supreme Court which stayed the Bombay High Courts order cancelling elections to five Municipalities in the state. He also told ANI that the State Election Commission wil...

COVID vaccination:Press Association urges Centre to include accredited journalists on priority bases

The Press Association on Thursday urged the Centre to include accredited journalists on a priority basis for COVID-19 vaccination considering that the media played a vital role in fighting the pandemic.A delegation of office-bearers, execut...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021