Left Menu

Syria sees COVID-19 spike but grim state of economy limits lockdown options

Online learning remains difficult in a conflict-ridden country where internet and electricity supply is not stable. Awa said adding to the problem was the fact that most schools in Syria don't have access to functional bathrooms, and soap and sanitation facilities, which if provided could decrease the number of infections.

Reuters | Damascus | Updated: 04-03-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 20:32 IST
Syria sees COVID-19 spike but grim state of economy limits lockdown options
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Syria has seen a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections since mid-February but lockdown options remain limited due to the country's dire economic situation, a member of the country's coronavirus advisory committee said on Thursday. "Starting February 10th or around that time we started seeing a spike in cases," Dr. Nabough al-Awa told Reuters.

"I don't have accurate percentages as I'm only one doctor... but I also talk to my colleagues. If I was seeing in my clinic two or three cases a day last year now I am seeing five or six." The health ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

On Monday it started administering COVID-19 vaccinations to frontline healthcare workers and said the country was experiencing a rise in infections. It gave no further details. Syria has officially recorded a total of 15,753 cases and 1,045 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Actual numbers are expected to be much higher owing to the government's limited testing capability.

The government imposed a nationwide curfew when the pandemic first hit last year but restaurants, shops and schools re-opened as that lockdown was gradually eased starting from May. Mask wearing is required in government offices and on crowded public transport. One relief worker said the number of people seeking oxygen tanks spiked around a week ago but was now stabilising again.

Several schools in Damascus have had to shut classes in the past week due to the rise in cases amongst students. Online learning remains difficult in a conflict-ridden country where internet and electricity supply is not stable.

Awa said adding to the problem was the fact that most schools in Syria don't have access to functional bathrooms, and soap and sanitation facilities, which if provided could decrease the number of infections. "These things could help reduce numbers if closure is difficult," Awa said.

"It's still not too late to act but the problem is we have to admit that we are being subjected to a severe spike."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Former editor of Tamil daily 'Dinamalar,' renowned numismatist R Krishnamurthy no more

Former editor of popular Tamil daily Dinamalar and renowned numismatist R Krishnamurthy died here on Thursday following heart attack.Krishnamurthy, 88, is survived by his wife, two sons and two daughters.He suffered a heart attack and passe...

Pak PM Imran Khan lashes out at Opposition for making mockery of democracy

Under mounting pressure to resign, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday lashed out at the grand Opposition alliance for making a mockery of democracy and said that he will never let the corrupt off the hook.Khan made the remarks d...

Wipro to buy Capco for $1.45 bln; biggest buyout to become 'bolder' company

Set to be its biggest ever buyout, Wipro will acquire London-headquartered Capco in a USD 1.45 billion over Rs 10,500 crore deal as the Indian IT major seeks to become a bolder and ambitious company as well as rake in higher revenues from b...

Nasscom unveils second edition of mentoring programme to promote Indian deep-tech cos

Industry body Nasscom on Thursday unveiled Deep Tech Club DTC 2.0 - the second edition of its mentoring programme for promoting Indian DeepTech products.DTC finds startups that are enabled by artificial intelligence, machine learning ML, AR...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021