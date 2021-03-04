Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-03-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 20:40 IST
1,104 new coronavirus cases, five deaths in Mumbai

Mumbai reported 1,104 new coronavirus cases and five fatalities on Thursday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The tally of COVID-19 cases in the country's financial capital thus increased to 3,29,843 and the death toll to 11,487, it said.

The city reported over 1,100 COVID-19 cases on the second day ina row. On Wednesday, it had reported 1,121 cases and six fatalities.

On the other hand, 654 patients recovered, taking the number of recoveries to 3,07,027, about 93 per cent of the tally.

The average growth rate of COVID-19 cases in the city increased to 0.29 per cent from 0.17 per cent on February 18, while the average doubling rate went down to 238 days from 417 days.

The number of coronavirus tests carried out in the city reached 33,53,124 with 21,182 samples tested since Wednesday evening.

There are 14 containment zones in slums and chawls, while 185 buildings have been sealed because of the presence of active patients.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

