Karnataka govt thinking of making corona vaccine available at PHC and CHCs: minister

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-03-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 20:46 IST
The government was mulling extending the availability of COVID-19 vaccines to the primary and community health centres to cover more people during the vaccination drive, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Thursday.

''At present Covid vaccine is being administered at Taluk hospitals, we are considering extending the service to PHCs and CHCs so that more and more members of the public can get the vaccine at the earliest,'' the minister said in a statement.

He said he would discuss the availability of coronavirus vaccines in PHCs and CHCs for speedy vaccination of senior citizens.

Sudhakar said the government is encouraging people above 60 and those over 45 with comorbidities to get the vaccine voluntarily.

He pointed out that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken the vaccine made in India, people should take it without doubting its efficacy.

Sudhakar said no adverse effect has been reported so far.

The vaccination drive for the general public started in the state on March 1 and so far 38,811 people above the age of 45 have been vaccinated.

