Bengal reports 209 fresh COVID-19 cases, one more fatality

West Bengal on Thursday reported 209 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the coronavirus tally to 5,75,921, a health department bulletin said.

The death toll, too, rose to 10,273 with one more fatality, it said.

Advertisement

West Bengal now has 3,236 active cases, while 5,62,412 people have recovered from the disease.

On Thursday, 19,491 samples were tested for COVID-19, taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 86,38,078.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)