COVID: Pb health minister, SAD's Majithia spar over ministers opting for private hospital treatment
Why did they go to private hospitals if they have faith in government facilities Sidhu retorted that Majithias father also got himself treated at a private hospital.Later, Majithia said he just wanted to ask how people will develop faith in government hospitals for COVID-19 treatment if ministers go to private hospitals.PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-03-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 21:04 IST
Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu and Akali legislator Bikram Singh Majithia on Thursday sparred in the legislative assembly over some state ministers choosing private hospitals for COVID-19 treatment, with the latter saying this showed they have no faith in government facilities.
Hitting back, Sidhu said Majithia's father also got himself treated at a private hospital.
The issue came up during the Question Hour when Sidhu was replying to AAP legislator Baldev Singh's query on the amount incurred on COVID-19 patients in Faridkot district.
As of February 25, a total expenditure of Rs 7.88 crore has been incurred for the management, including diet and care, of COVID-19 patients, Sidhu said.
Interrupting the minister, Majithia said Sidhu underwent treatment for COVID-19 at a private hospital and claimed that several people ''did not have faith'' in government facilities.
Sidhu said out of 2 lakh COVID-19 cases, around 10 per cent of people went to private hospitals while the rest got treated free of cost at government ones.
If any patient went to a private hospital, the cost of treatment was borne by them, he said.
Sidhu added that he too bore the cost of his COVID-19 treatment at a private hospital.
Intervening in the war of words, Speaker Rana K P Singh asked Majithia why he was creating an ''issue out of a non-issue''.
Majithia said he raised the issue as several ministers got themselves treated for COVID-19 at private hospitals. Why did they go to private hospitals if they have faith in government facilities? Sidhu retorted that Majithia's father also got himself treated at a private hospital.
Later, Majithia said he just wanted to ask how people will develop faith in government hospitals for COVID-19 treatment if ministers go to private hospitals.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Delhi court sends actor-activist Deep Sidhu, arrested in connection with Red Fort violence on Republic Day, to 14-day judicial custody.
Navjot Singh Sidhu slams Centre, terms farm laws 'black'
Red Fort incident: Delhi court sends actor-activist Deep Sidhu to 14-day judicial custody
Police supposed to collect evidence for true picture, says court on Deep Sidhu's plea for fair probe
Centre's new agri laws unconstitutional: Sidhu