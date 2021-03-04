COVID: Pb health minister, SAD's Majithia spar over ministers opting for private hospital treatment

Left Menu

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-03-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 21:04 IST
Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu and Akali legislator Bikram Singh Majithia on Thursday sparred in the legislative assembly over some state ministers choosing private hospitals for COVID-19 treatment, with the latter saying this showed they have no faith in government facilities.

Hitting back, Sidhu said Majithia's father also got himself treated at a private hospital.

The issue came up during the Question Hour when Sidhu was replying to AAP legislator Baldev Singh's query on the amount incurred on COVID-19 patients in Faridkot district.

As of February 25, a total expenditure of Rs 7.88 crore has been incurred for the management, including diet and care, of COVID-19 patients, Sidhu said.

Interrupting the minister, Majithia said Sidhu underwent treatment for COVID-19 at a private hospital and claimed that several people ''did not have faith'' in government facilities.

Sidhu said out of 2 lakh COVID-19 cases, around 10 per cent of people went to private hospitals while the rest got treated free of cost at government ones.

If any patient went to a private hospital, the cost of treatment was borne by them, he said.

Sidhu added that he too bore the cost of his COVID-19 treatment at a private hospital.

Intervening in the war of words, Speaker Rana K P Singh asked Majithia why he was creating an ''issue out of a non-issue''.

Majithia said he raised the issue as several ministers got themselves treated for COVID-19 at private hospitals. Why did they go to private hospitals if they have faith in government facilities? Sidhu retorted that Majithia's father also got himself treated at a private hospital.

Later, Majithia said he just wanted to ask how people will develop faith in government hospitals for COVID-19 treatment if ministers go to private hospitals.

