Cops, civic body launch drive to prevent COVID-19 spread at Navi Mumbai APMC

The police and civic body in Navi Mumbai have launched drive against violators of COVID-19 norms at the APMC market to prevent a spread of infections, an official said on Thursday.

The market, which is the biggest in the state, has a footfall of over 15,000 and the experience during the pandemic last year wasn't good, deputy commissioner of police zone-I Suresh Mengde said.

Advertisement

This year, the police and Navi Municipal Corporation have taken precautionary measures to ensure that the market does not become a super spreader, the official said.

The police squad has been strengthened to ensure strict compliance of norms and fines are being imposed on violators, he said.

''We have devised a three-pronged approach of imposing fines, spreading awareness, and in some cases, distributing PPEs to avoid any spread from the market,'' the DCP said, adding that more than 10,000 people have been fined.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)