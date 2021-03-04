The European Union is planning to extend its export authorisation scheme for vaccines to the end of June, two EU sources told Reuters, in a move that could reignite tensions with countries who rely on shots made in the EU.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news.

Advertisement

EUROPE * The European Commission has blocked the export of AstraZeneca's vaccine produced in Italy and destined for Australia after the drug manufacturer failed to meet its EU contract commitments, two sources said.

* Italy and Germany will administer just a single vaccine dose to people who have been infected with COVID-19 up to six months beforehand, as governments scramble to save shots and speed up a stuttering EU inoculation rollout. * Both Sweden and Germany have extended their recommendations for the AstraZeneca vaccine to cover people aged over 65.

* Europe's medicines regulator said it has started an ongoing review of the Sputnik V vaccine for possible approval in the region, while the European Commission said that there were no talks under way to buy Russia's vaccine. * Chancellor Angela Merkel and German state leaders have agreed a phased easing of coronavirus curbs along with an "emergency brake" to let authorities reimpose restrictions if case numbers spike again, while France is preparing for a possible easing of restrictions from mid-April.

AMERICAS * Brazil's Senate is expected to pass a constitutional amendment letting the government extend emergency pandemic aid to poor Brazilians, while the country's second biggest city of Rio de Janeiro will be the latest to adopt new COVID-related restrictions.

* The U.S. Senate is expected to begin debating President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package after agreeing to phase out payments to higher-income Americans. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Bangladesh wants to buy up to 40 million more doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from the Serum Institute of India, its health secretary said. * The Philippines has received its first delivery of AstraZeneca's shots through the vaccine-sharing COVAX facility, its health ministry said.

* Indonesia plans to inject one million people per day with the vaccine and 40 million people by June, President Joko Widodo said. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Most African countries will kick-start their vaccination programs by the end of March as efforts to procure doses for the continent's 1.3 billion people gather pace, the WHO said. * Sudan will begin vaccinating health care workers followed by people aged 45 or older with chronic conditions for free next week.

* Iraq has signed an agreement with Russia to import one million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine, Iraq's oil ministry said. * Syria has seen a sharp rise in infections since mid-February but lockdown options remain limited due to the country's dire economic situation, a member of the country's coronavirus advisory committee said.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * German biotech firm CureVac has enlisted pharmaceutical giant Novartis to help produce its experimental vaccine while it expects initial results from a late-stage trial of its vaccine early in the second quarter.

* Britain's medical regulator said it would fast-track vaccines for variants, adding that the makers of already-authorised shots would not need new lengthy clinical trials to prove their adapted vaccines will work. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Worries about lofty U.S. bond yields hit global shares as investors waited to see if Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell would address concerns about a rapid rise in long-term borrowing costs. * British new car registrations fell by roughly 36% year-on-year in February, according to preliminary data, as lockdown measures forced showrooms to close.

(Compiled by Veronica Snoj and Anita Kobylinska; Edited by Shounak Dasgupta, Emelia Sithole-Matarise, William Maclean)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)