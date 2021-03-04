Left Menu

Netanyahu says Israel, Austria and Denmark set up vaccine alliance

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that Israel, Austria and Denmark will establish a joint research and development fund, and possibly production facilities, for COVID-19 vaccines. "We are going to do a joint research and development fund and discuss ...

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 04-03-2021
Netanyahu says Israel, Austria and Denmark set up vaccine alliance
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that Israel, Austria and Denmark will establish a joint research and development fund, and possibly production facilities, for COVID-19 vaccines.

"We are going to do a joint research and development fund and discuss ... the possibility of joint investment in production facilities for vaccines," he told reporters, with Austria's chancellor and Denmark's prime minister at his side. Austria and Denmark have been chafing at the slow rollout of COVID-19 vaccines within the European Union https://www.reuters.com/article/health-coronaviurs-vaccine-europe-int-idUSKBN2AU11V, amid concern that a second generation of vaccines will be needed to counter mutations of the coronavirus.

Netanyahu, who said 90% of eligible Israelis have either received at least one dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine or recovered from the virus, has made Israel's world-leading inoculation programme a showcase of his campaign for a March 23 election. (Writing by Jeffrey Heller Editing by Dan Williams, Jeffrey Heller and Bernadette Baum)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

