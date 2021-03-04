Chhattisgarh records 235 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths

Chhattisgarh on Thursday reported 235 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths, taking the infection count to 3,13,534 and death toll to 3,851, a health official said.

The number of recoveries reached 3,06,693 as 19 people were discharged from hospitals and 166 completed home isolation, leaving the state with 2,990 active cases.

Raipur district accounted for 67 of the new cases, taking its total count to 55,872, including 807 deaths.

Bilaspur recorded 35 new cases.

Of the three fatalities recorded during the day, two took place on Thursday and one on Wednesday, the official said.

With 25,669 samples tested on Thursday for coronavirus, the total of tests went up to 49,18,997.

