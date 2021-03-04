Left Menu

Over 1.77 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 21:47 IST
Over 1.77 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 1.77 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated and vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) starting from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March for those above 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions.

A total of 1,77,11,287 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till Thursday 7 pm.

These include 68,38,077 healthcare workers, who have taken the first dose and 30,82,942 healthcare workers who have taken the second dose, 60,22,136 frontline workers (first dose), 54,177 FLWs (second dose), 14,95,016 beneficiaries over 60 years and 2,18,939 individuals aged 45 and above with specific comorbidities, the ministry said.

A total of 10,93,954 vaccine doses were given till 7 pm on Thursday, the forty-eighth day of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive. ''Out of which, 8,34,141 beneficiaries were vaccinated for first dose and 2,59,813 HCWs and FLWs received second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report,'' the ministry said, adding that final reports would be completed for the day by late night. A total of 8,34,141 beneficiaries include 4,93,999 people aged over 60 years and 75,147 individuals aged between 45-60 with specified comorbidities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Police request 60-day extension of Guard at US Capitol

The Capitol Police have requested that members of the National Guard continue to provide security at the US Capitol for another two months, The Associated Press has learned. Defence officials say the new proposal is being reviewed by the Pe...

Mizoram CM Zoramthanga gets COVID-19 vaccine

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga and Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.Zoramthanga announced this on his official twitter handle.Took my first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on 04.03.2021 a...

Capitol police ask National Guard to stay for two more months- official

Capitol police have asked the Pentagon to extend the National Guards mission to protect the Capitol for an additional two months, a U.S. official told Reuters on Thursday.The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the formal...

Pak PM Imran Khan lashes out at Opposition for making mockery of democracy

Under mounting pressure to resign, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday lashed out at the grand Opposition alliance for making a mockery of democracy and said that he will never let the corrupt off the hook.Khan made the remarks d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021