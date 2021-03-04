Left Menu

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 04-03-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 22:03 IST
Mizoram CM Zoramthanga gets COVID-19 vaccine
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@CMOKerala)

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga and Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.

Zoramthanga announced this on his official twitter handle.

''Took my first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on 04.03.2021 at 10:25 AM,'' he tweeted.

At least 12 other legislators also took the COVID-19 vaccine, officials said.

According to the state health department, a total of 28,350 people have been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine till Wednesday.

Mizoram reported no new COVID-19 case on Thursday.

The COVID-19 tally of the state remained at 4,427.

The state now has 17 active COVID-19 cases while 4,400 people have recovered from the disease, officials said.

The coronavirus death toll in the state is 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

