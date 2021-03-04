In France, 60% of new COVID-19 cases linked to UK variant - PM

In France, 60% of new COVID-19 cases linked to UK variant - PMReuters | Paris | Updated: 04-03-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 22:42 IST
More than 60% of all new coronavirus infections registered in France are linked to the variant first detected in Britain, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday.
"The circulation of the virus has accelerated over the past two weeks and that is clearly linked to the UK variant," Castex said at a weekly COVID-19 news conference.
While the virus is not rising exponentially, the health system remains under massive pressure, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Britain, France, Germany, Italy, U.S. condemn Iraq attack in joint statement
Britain says: UAE should show the world Dubai's Sheikha Latifa is alive
Britain's Captain Tom Moore received online abuse in weeks before death
Britain says China must cooperate with WHO on COVID
Britain says: UAE should show the world Dubai's Sheikha Latifa is alive