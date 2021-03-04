Left Menu

In France, 60% of new COVID-19 cases linked to UK variant - PM

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 04-03-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 22:42 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

More than 60% of all new coronavirus infections registered in France are linked to the variant first detected in Britain, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday.

"The circulation of the virus has accelerated over the past two weeks and that is clearly linked to the UK variant," Castex said at a weekly COVID-19 news conference.

While the virus is not rising exponentially, the health system remains under massive pressure, he added.

