In France, 60% of new COVID-19 cases linked to UK variant - PM

More than 60% of all new coronavirus infections registered in France are linked to the variant first detected in Britain, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday.

"The circulation of the virus has accelerated over the past two weeks and that is clearly linked to the UK variant," Castex said at a weekly COVID-19 news conference.

Advertisement

While the virus is not rising exponentially, the health system remains under massive pressure, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)