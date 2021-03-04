1,831 new coronavirus cases in Pune district

Pune district on Thursday recorded 1,831 new COVID-19 cases, taking its overall total to 4,13,674, health officials said.

Eleven people died of the viral infection in the district, taking the death toll to 9,276.

As many as 904 new cases were reported in Pune city while neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad recorded 502 cases.

Total of 12,001 samples were tested for coronavirus in the district while 1,191 people recovered, taking the number of recoveries to 3,92,438.

