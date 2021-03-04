261 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi, highest since Feb

Delhi recorded 261 new coronavirus cases and one fresh fatality on Thursday which pushed the death toll in the city to 10,915, authorities said.

This is also the highest number of daily cases reported in the city, at least since February beginning.

Advertisement

On February 26, a total of 256 cases were recorded, the highest daily count in the previous month. The 261 new cases came out of 66,432 COVID-19 tests conducted on Wednesday.

The tally crossed 6.40 lakh on Thursday, according to the latest health bulletin.

The number of active cases of the disease in the city increased to 1,701 on Thursday from 1,584 on Wednesday, while the positivity rate rose to 0.39 per cent.

The city had reported 240 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate 0.35 per cent on Wednesday.

Delhi had recorded 199 fresh COVID-19 cases on January 28. From January 15-26, the daily figures ranged from, 148 on January 25 to 299 on January 16, according to official data.

On February 9, 13, 17 and 25, and March 2 the death count recorded on all days was zero.

On February 9, no fatality from coronavirus infection was registered in the national capital for the first time in that month, and after a gap of nearly nine months.

Delhi had recorded 94 fresh COVID-19 cases on February 16, the lowest in over nine months.

The total number of tests conducted the previous day, included 43,460 RT-PCR tests and 22,972 rapid antigen tests, the bulletin said. The number of people under home isolation as on Thursday stood at 870, adding that over 6.27 lakh people have recovered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)