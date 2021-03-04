Kuwait to impose curfew, close parks as COVID-19 cases rise - state TVReuters | Updated: 04-03-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 23:12 IST
Kuwait will impose a 5 p.m to 5 a.m. curfew and close parks from Sunday until April 8 in a bid to contain the coronavirus, the government's spokesman said on state TV.
Kuwait registered a record daily toll of 1,716 cases on Thursday. It had seen daily cases fall below 300 late last year from close to 1,100 in May.
