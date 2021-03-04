Kuwait will impose a 5 p.m to 5 a.m. curfew and close parks from Sunday until April 8 in a bid to contain the coronavirus, the government's spokesman said on state TV.

Kuwait registered a record daily toll of 1,716 cases on Thursday. It had seen daily cases fall below 300 late last year from close to 1,100 in May.

Advertisement

Also Read: Kuwait reappoints oil, finance minister in new cabinet

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)