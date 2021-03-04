France registers over 25,000 new Covid cases on Thursday, steady week-on-week

France registered 25,279 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, slightly less than the 25,403 tallied last Thursday, health ministry data showed.

France also registered 293 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, from 322 on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The number of people in intensive care with the disease fell by four to 3,633, the first drop in a week, after reaching a 2021 high of 3,637.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)