France registers over 25,000 new Covid cases on Thursday, steady week-on-week

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 04-03-2021 23:19 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 23:16 IST
France registered 25,279 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, slightly less than the 25,403 tallied last Thursday, health ministry data showed.

France also registered 293 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, from 322 on Wednesday.

The number of people in intensive care with the disease fell by four to 3,633, the first drop in a week, after reaching a 2021 high of 3,637.

