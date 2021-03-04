Algeria records six new cases of British coronavirus variant

Algeria records six new cases of British coronavirus variantReuters | Algiers | Updated: 04-03-2021 23:30 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 23:29 IST
Algeria has reported six new cases of the coronavirus variant first identified in Britain, bringing the total number to eight, government research centre Pasteur Institute said on Thursday.
Four of the new cases were in contact with the two first people who tested positive for the British variant on Feb. 25, it said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
