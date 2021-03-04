Left Menu

In big shift, Germany to give AstraZeneca shots to over 65s

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 05-03-2021 00:26 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 23:45 IST
In big shift, Germany to give AstraZeneca shots to over 65s
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Germany's independent vaccine committee has formally approved giving the AstraZeneca shot to people aged 65 and over, and recommended waiting 12 weeks between giving the first and second doses, officials said Thursday.

The decision is "good news for older people who are waiting for a vaccination,'' German Health Minister Jens Spahn said. ''They will get vaccinated faster." The vaccine made by British-Swedish company AstraZeneca is one of three authorised for use in the 27-nation European Union, though it has not yet receive the green light from US regulators.

Several countries, including Germany, initially restricted it to people under 65, or in some cases under 55, citing a lack of data on its effectiveness in older people. But the publication of new data on its effectiveness, and pressure to speed up the EU's slow vaccine rollout, has prompted authorities across the bloc to revise their stances. The independent committee, known by its German acronym StiKo, said its decision was based on "intensive analysis and assessment of new study data" from England and Scotland, which it said "for the first time provide robust results on the good effectiveness of the vaccine in higher-age groups already after one dose." The data published this week from England's mass vaccination programme showed that both the AstraZeneca and the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines were around 60% effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 in people over 70 after just a single dose. The analysis released by Public Health England, which hasn't been peer-reviewed yet, also showed that both vaccines were about 80% effective in preventing hospitalizations among people over 80.

The German panel said its new guidance also suggests waiting 12 weeks between administering the first and second AstraZeneca shots, as studies show this increases the vaccine's effectiveness. Britain, which has had a notably successful vaccination rollout, has been going with the 12-week spacing for vaccine shots since last year.

Finally, StiKo also suggested that people who have recovered from a coronavirus infection should receive a single-dose vaccination no sooner than six months after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

The panel said its previous recommendations in January were based "totally correctly on the then-available data." Spahn, the health minister, said the new recommendations will be swiftly incorporated in Germany's vaccine rules, which the government announced late Wednesday would be overhauled to get vaccine shots to more people sooner.

Restrictive rules and a rush of deliveries have left Germany sitting on a stockpile of more than 2 million AstraZeneca doses even as many who want the vaccine can't get the shots.

France, Belgium and Italy already loosened their age restrictions for the AstraZeneca vaccine earlier this week as European nations scramble to confront a looming third spike in COVID-19 cases. The World Health Organization's chief for Europe, Dr. Hans Kluge, said Thursday that new infections rose 9% across Europe in the past week, halting six weeks of declines.

Germany is facing a third spike in infections, fueled by the more contagious variant first detected in Britain, Bavarian Gov. Markus Soeder said Thursday. Five of the counties with the highest rates of infection are in the southern German state, close to the border with the Czech Republic, which currently has one of the worst outbreaks in Europe.

Germany's disease control agency reported 11,912 newly confirmed infections in the past day, taking the overall total to 2.47 million. The number of COVID-related deaths rose by 359 to 71,240, the Robert Koch Institute said.

On Wednesday, Chancellor Angela Merkel and the governors of Germany's 16 states agreed to extend some lockdown measures until March 28, while laying down a roadmap for relaxing rules in areas with low numbers of infections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

Kerala Ayurveda arm partners eBay to launch products in US market

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Nasdaq tumbles to correction territory after Powell comments

Wall Street slumped on Thursday, leaving the Nasdaq down 10 from its February record high, after remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell disappointed investors worried about rising longer-term U.S. bond yields.The benchmark 10-year...

YouTube will lift ban on Trump channel when risk of violence decreases -CEO

Alphabet Incs YouTube will lift its suspension on former U.S. President Donald Trumps channel when it determines the risk of real-world violence has decreased, the companys CEO, Susan Wojcicki, said on Thursday. YouTube suspended Trumps cha...

OPEC, Russia send oil price up with deal to contain output

Caution about the pandemic took the upper hand Thursday at a meeting of the OPEC oil cartel and allied countries, as they left most of their production cuts in place amid worry that coronavirus restrictions could still undermine recovering ...

Police: Dallas officer charged with 2 counts capital murder

A Dallas police officer has been arrested on two counts of capital murder in two unconnected 2017 killings that werent related to his police work, authorities said Thursday.Bryan Riser, a 13-year police veteran, was taken into custody Thurs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021