Macron spares Paris region from weekend lockdown, for now

The French government spared the Paris region from a weekend coronavirus lockdown for now, determined to keep the economy as open as possible even though the infection rate is still creeping higher there. Prime Minister Jean Castex announced on Thursday a weekend lockdown for the northerly Pas-de-Calais area, like that already imposed on the French Riviera.

Explaining why Paris will be spared, he told a news conference such a measure was "not a preventative step to be taken because of doubts". President Emmanuel Macron is hoping to avoid another setback for the economy in the expectation that the country's vaccination programme, which has targeted the most vulnerable but been slow, will gradually bring down the numbers of people falling sick and dying.

Castex said the vaccine was already having an impact. Infections were down 17% among over-80s, he said. While some neighbours such as Britain and Germany have resorted to sweeping national lockdowns to fight a resurgence in the virus spurred by new variants, France has opted for a less severe nightly curfew and the closure of bars, restaurants and entertainment venues.

France expects to deliver 10 million first-round shots by the end of April and 30 million -- or to two thirds of all adults -- by the summer, the prime minister added. Pharmacists will be permitted to deliver shots from mid-March. France registered 25,279 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, bringing its total of cases to 3.84 million, and 293 more deaths, for a total death toll of 87,835.

Cases have been rising at a steady weekly rate of just above 4% since early January, although this is far below rises of more than 20% seen before and during a nationwide lockdown in November. In Ile-de-France, a region of 12 million people centred on Paris and which accounts for a 30% of national income, there were 388 COVID-related deaths in hospitals in the week to March 3, compared to 379 and 374 in the preceding weeks.

The prime minister urged health workers who were spurning the vaccine to get inoculated. Fewer than half of nursing home workers and only one third of medical staff who have been offered the shot have been vaccinated. "That's not how it should be and it compromises our ability to fight the virus," Castex said. (Writing by Richard Lough Editing by Kevin Liffey and Frances Kerry)

