Mexico reports 7,521 new coronavirus cases, 822 deaths

Mexico reports 7,521 new coronavirus cases, 822 deathsReuters | Monterrey | Updated: 05-03-2021 00:26 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 23:53 IST
Mexico's health ministry data on Thursday showed 822 new fatalities from COVID-19, bringing the total confirmed death toll in the country to 188,866.
The data also showed the country added 7,521 confirmed coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 2,112,508.
