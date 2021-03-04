Left Menu

Mexico reports 7,521 new coronavirus cases, 822 deaths

Reuters | Monterrey | Updated: 05-03-2021 00:26 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 23:53 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Mexico's health ministry data on Thursday showed 822 new fatalities from COVID-19, bringing the total confirmed death toll in the country to 188,866.

The data also showed the country added 7,521 confirmed coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 2,112,508.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

