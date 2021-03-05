Left Menu

Britain will receive 10 mln doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from Serum Institute of India

PTI | London | Updated: 05-03-2021 00:46 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 00:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Britain says it will receive 10 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine that will be delivered from the Serum Institute of India, a company that was meant to be producing vaccines for the world's developing countries.

The 10 million doses being shipped to the UK are part of a larger order of 100 million doses that was part of the UK's original deal for COVID-19 vaccines made by AstraZeneca.

In a statement Thursday, a UK government spokesman said the Serum Institute "is one part of our supply chain for the AstraZeneca vaccine," which also includes facilities in Britain and Europe.

The government said Britain's Medicines and Health products Regulatory agency had carried out an inspection of the Serum Institute's facilities and confirmed that "globally-recognised quality standards are being met."

