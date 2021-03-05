EXCLUSIVE-Brazil in talks for 63 mln Moderna COVID-19 shots by Jan 2022 - document

Brazil's Health Ministry is in talks to receive 13 million doses of Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine in 2021, plus an additional 50 million for delivery by the end of January 2022, according to a ministry document seen by Reuters.

An initial 1 million Moderna shots would arrive by the end of July, according to the document, which was delivered to senators by a ministry official discussing immunization plans with lawmakers.

