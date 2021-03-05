Health News Roundup: Obesity a driving factor in COVID-19 deaths, global report finds; U.S. administers 82.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Obesity a driving factor in COVID-19 deaths, global report finds

The majority of global COVID-19 deaths have been in countries where many people are obese, with coronavirus fatality rates 10 times higher in nations where at least 50% of adults are overweight, a global study found on Thursday. The report, which described a "dramatic" correlation between countries' COVID-19 death and obesity rates, found that 90% or 2.2 million of the 2.5 million deaths from the pandemic disease so far were in countries with high levels of obesity.

'When will it end?': How a changing virus is reshaping scientists' views on COVID-19

Chris Murray, a University of Washington disease expert whose projections on COVID-19 infections and deaths are closely followed worldwide, is changing his assumptions about the course of the pandemic. Murray had until recently been hopeful that the discovery of several effective vaccines could help countries achieve herd immunity, or nearly eliminate transmission through a combination of inoculation and previous infection. But in the last month, data from a vaccine trial in South Africa showed not only that a rapidly-spreading coronavirus variant could dampen the effect of the vaccine, it could also evade natural immunity in people who had been previously infected.

U.S. administers 82.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC

The United States has administered 82,572,848 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Thursday morning and delivered 109,905,530 doses, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The tally of vaccine doses are for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, the agency said.

Waive COVID vaccine patents to benefit poor nations, activists say

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) staged a protest at the World Trade Organization on Thursday against what it said was the rich world's reluctance to waive patents and allow more production of COVID-19 vaccines for poorer nations. Activists seeking a waiver of intellectual property rules unfurled a huge sign reading "No COVID Monopolies - Wealthy Countries Stop Blocking TRIPS Waiver" in the park next to WTO's headquarters on Lake Geneva.

South Africa regulator says at advanced stage of Pfizer vaccine review

South Africa's medicines regulator said on Thursday that it was at an advanced stage of reviewing an emergency use application for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. "Pfizer has engaged with SAHPRA via two regulatory pathways, that is registration for full commercial market access and Section 21 authorisation. The Section 21 application is in advanced stages of review," Yuven Gounden, spokesman for the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA), told Reuters.

Israel, Austria and Denmark establish vaccine-supply alliance

Israel, Austria and Denmark said on Thursday they would set up a joint research and development fund and possibly production facilities for COVID-19 vaccines to ensure they had long-term supplies for booster shots or to contend with virus mutations. European Union members Austria and Denmark have been chafing at delays in ordering, approving and distributing vaccines within https://www.reuters.com/article/health-coronaviurs-vaccine-europe-int-idUSKBN2AU11Vthe 27-member bloc that have left it trailing far behind Israel's world-beating vaccination campaign.

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Europe reviewing Russia's COVID-19 vaccine WHO investigators to scrap interim report on probe of COVID-19 origins: WSJ

A World Health Organization team investigating the origins of COVID-19 is planning to scrap an interim report on its recent mission to China amid mounting tensions between Beijing and Washington over the investigation and an appeal from one international group of scientists for a new probe, the Wall Street Journal reported https://on.wsj.com/388QK6F on Thursday. In Geneva, WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic said in an email reply: "The full report is expected in coming weeks".

Alabama extends mask mandate for a month, breaking with Texas, Mississippi Alabama's governor said on Thursday she was extending the state's mask mandate for another month, heeding the advice of public health experts and breaking with decisions by neighboring Mississippi and Texas this week to lift their requirements. Alabama's mask mandate, due to expire on Friday, will remain in effect to April 9, but no longer, Governor Kay Ivey said.

Cuba starts late stage trials of COVID-19 vaccine candidate in Havana Cuba has begun late stage trials of its most advanced experimental COVID-19 vaccine, edging closer to a potential home-grown inoculation that could help the Caribbean island nation contain infections and ease its economic crisis. The country started this week recruiting around 44,000 volunteers in Havana between the ages of 19 and 80 for its randomized, placebo-controlled trial of the two-shot vaccine in which some will receive a third booster shot with another Cuban vaccine candidate.

