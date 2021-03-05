Left Menu

U.S. Border Patrol arrests 4,500 migrants in a day, a major increase amid fears of surge

The rising arrests underscore a growing challenge for President Joe Biden as his administration seeks to shift to a more humane immigration system, while also trying to avoid a surge that would overwhelm it. Immigrant advocacy groups and some Democrats say unaccompanied children and families are not being released from custody fast enough.

Reuters | Updated: 05-03-2021 02:47 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 02:47 IST
U.S. Border Patrol arrests 4,500 migrants in a day, a major increase amid fears of surge

U.S. Border Patrol agents caught more than 4,500 migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border on Wednesday, according to government figures shared with Reuters, a big single-day tally that comes amid growing fears that illegal entries could soar in the coming weeks.

The figure is comparable to the daily average of arrests in May 2019, the peak of a major border surge that former President Donald Trump used to justify his broad immigration crackdown. In January 2021, Border Patrol caught about 2,400 migrants a day at the southwest border. The rising arrests underscore a growing challenge for President Joe Biden as his administration seeks to shift to a more humane immigration system, while also trying to avoid a surge that would overwhelm it.

Immigrant advocacy groups and some Democrats say unaccompanied children and families are not being released from custody fast enough. At the same time, opposition Republicans and immigration hawks say the willingness to let in more migrants while their asylum applications are being heard has encouraged more migration from Central America. "We are weeks, maybe even days, away from a crisis on the southern border," Representative Henry Cuellar, a Democrat whose Texas district abuts Mexico, said in a statement on Thursday. "Our country is currently unprepared to handle a surge in migrants in the middle of the pandemic."

The administration is now taking steps that would speed up the processing of families caught at the border and greatly reduce the use of family detention centers. It plans to convert two family detention centers in Texas into facilities that would quickly process incoming migrant families and allow them to be released pending the outcome of their cases, according to three people familiar with the plan.

The number of people held in those facilities has dropped significantly since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. A third family detention center in Pennsylvania was empty as of last week as the remaining families in custody there were released, according to attorneys representing them.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials held a call in late February with immigration advocacy groups and local officials in Texas to outline the plan to repurpose the family detention facilities, said Dan Klein, board chair of the Interfaith Welcome Coalition, who was on the call. "They're trying to make it less about detention and more about helping people on their way," Klein said.

U.S. officials are also hurrying to find housing and speed up releases of an increasing number of unaccompanied children arriving at the border after Biden exempted them in February from a Trump-era policy known as Title 42. That policy, issued on COVID-19-related public health grounds, allows U.S. authorities to rapidly expel migrants caught at the border. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said that as of March 4 the agency had 7,700 unaccompanied minors in custody, the highest level since 2019. As of last week, it had roughly 7,700 beds available.

HHS, which manages the federal shelter system for unaccompanied kids, reduced its available bed space by 40% to prevent the spread of COVID-19, making the situation more challenging.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

Kerala Ayurveda arm partners eBay to launch products in US market

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden seeks dismissal of 'sanctuary' funding dispute at Supreme Court

President Joe Bidens administration on Thursday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to dismiss three pending appeals on former President Donald Trumps effort to withhold millions of dollars in law enforcement funds from states and cities that refu...

Biden meets with U.S. lawmakers on infrastructure push

President Joe Biden met on Thursday for more than an hour with a bipartisan group of lawmakers on the White Houses planned pursuit of a massive jump in spending on projects to restore crumbling U.S. infrastructure. The big hurdle, as it has...

New Zealanders urged to evacuate after earthquakes trigger tsunami warnings

Thousands of New Zealanders on the east coast of the countrys North Island evacuated to higher ground on Friday after a third offshore earthquake in less than eight hours triggered tsunami sirens and warnings. Workers, students and resident...

U.S. adds Myanmar ministries, military businesses to trade blacklist

The United States on Thursday unveiled new measures to punish Myanmars army for its Feb. 1 coup, adding the countrys ministries of defense and home affairs and its top military conglomerates to a trade blacklist. Washington has also subject...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021