Brazil reports 75,102 new coronavirus cases, 1,699 deaths in 24 hours

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 05-03-2021 02:56 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 02:52 IST
Brazil recorded 75,102 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 1,699 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Brazil has registered nearly 10.8 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 260,970, according to ministry data.

