PTI | Montgomery | Updated: 05-03-2021 03:37 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 03:37 IST
Alabama's Republican governor extends face mask mandate

Breaking with other Southern GOP governors, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey extended her state's mask order for another month Thursday but said the requirement will end for good in April.

The move came a day after President Joe Biden slammed the governors of Texas and Mississippi for deciding to lift their mask mandates, saying their actions reflect ''Neanderthal thinking.'' Ivey has faced political pressure to lift the mask order like her Republican counterparts but said she will follow the recommendations of medical officials and keep the mandate that was set to expire Friday in place until April 9.

''We need to get past Easter and hopefully allow more Alabamians to get their first shot before we take a step some other states have taken to remove the mask order altogether and lift other restrictions. Folks, we are not there yet, but goodness knows we're getting closer,'' Ivey said at a news conference.

The governor called masks ''one of our greatest tools'' in preventing the virus' spread but emphasized that she will not extend the mask order further, saying it will become a matter of personal responsibility when the mandate ends.

''Even when we lift the mask order, I will continue to wear my mask while I'm around others and strongly urge my fellow citizens to use common sense and do the same,'' Ivey said.

Medical officials welcomed Ivey's decision after urging an extension, arguing that easing restrictions before more people were vaccinated could reverse recent improvements. Alabama's rolling seven-day average of daily cases has dropped from 3,000 in early January to below 1,000 and hospitalizations are at their lowest point since summer.

''This is very good news. This gives us a month to vaccinate more people and to get a better handle on the role of the UK variant,'' said Dr. Don Williamson, the former state health officer who now heads the Alabama Hospital Association.

So far only about 13 per cent of Alabama's 4.9 million people have received one dose of vaccine, according to state numbers.

State Health Officer Scott Harris said vaccine supplies are increasing and if the state can get a cumulative total of 1.75 million shots delivered by early April, that would be a ''terrific place to be.'' Harris said about 500,000 people in the state have tested positive for the virus and there are likely others who had it but didn't know.

''We are striving to reach this herd immunity point at some point,'' Harris said.

Dr. Ellen Eaton, who specializes in infectious diseases at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, said schools and organizations serving people who've yet to receive a vaccine will need to ''carefully consider how to proceed'' once the order ends.

''For many, continuing masking will be necessary, such as in schools and colleges. But leadership in these spaces needs time to think through the health and policy implications of recommending masks in the absence of a mandate,'' she said.

Ivey faced backlash on social media for her decision, with some users sharing the phone number to the governor's office and asking callers to voice opposition to the rule. And the Alabama Senate approved a resolution Wednesday evening urging Ivey to end the mask mandate.

Republican Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth also asked Ivey to end the mask requirement, which he has opposed all along, saying individuals can make decisions for themselves and follow safety rules until vaccinations and immunity levels are sufficient.

''But we can do all of these things without a Big Brother-style government mandate looming over us,'' Ainsworth said in a statement.

The governor did lift some restrictions on how many people can sit as a restaurant table, but tables are still required to be 2 metres apart or have a partition. The order also allowed senior citizens to resume some activities and hospitals to increase the number of visitors patients can have from one to two.

