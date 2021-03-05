Left Menu

Australia asks European Commission to review Italy's vaccine block

Italy, supported by the European Commission, barred the planned export of around 250,000 doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine after the drug manufacturer failed to meet its European Union contract commitments. "Australia has raised the issue with the European Commission through multiple channels, and in particular we have asked the European Commission to review this decision," Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt told reporters in Melbourne.

Reuters | Updated: 05-03-2021 09:10 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 09:10 IST
Australia asks European Commission to review Italy's vaccine block

Australia has asked the European Commission to review a decision by Italy to block a shipment of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, while stressing on Friday the missing doses would not affect the rollout of Australia's inoculation programme. Italy, supported by the European Commission, barred the planned export of around 250,000 doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine after the drug manufacturer failed to meet its European Union contract commitments.

"Australia has raised the issue with the European Commission through multiple channels, and in particular we have asked the European Commission to review this decision," Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt told reporters in Melbourne. Hunt said Australia had already received 300,000 doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, which would last until local production of the vaccine ramps up.

Australia began its inoculation programme two weeks ago, vaccinating frontline health staff and senior citizens with Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine though doses of that vaccine are limited amid tight global supplies. AstraZeneca did not immediately reply to a request for comment. AstraZeneca did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

While seeking the European Commission's intervention, Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he could understand reasons for Italy's objection. "In Italy people are dying at the rate of 300 a day. And so I can certainly understand the high level of anxiety that would exist in Italy and in many countries across Europe," Morrison told reporters in Sydney.

Italy's move came just days after Prime Minister Mario Draghi, who took office last month, told fellow EU leaders that the bloc needed to speed up vaccinations and crack down on pharma companies that failed to deliver on promised supplies. EU countries started inoculations at the end of December, but are moving at a far slower pace than many other nations, with officials blaming the slow progress in part on supply problems with key manufacturers.

Australian officials on Friday administered the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, to a doctor. Australia has ordered 53.8 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which was developed in conjunction with the University of Oxford. Local pharmaceutical company CSL Ltd has secured the rights to manufacture 50 million of those doses in Australia and expects to release the first batch near the end of March.

The locally produced doses will provide the backbone of Australia's inoculation programme, which officials hope to complete by October. Australia is under less pressure than many other countries, having recorded just under 29,000 COVID-19 cases and 909 deaths. The lower infection and death tallies have been helped by strict lockdowns, speedy tracking systems and border closures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

Kerala Ayurveda arm partners eBay to launch products in US market

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi, Shah greet Shivraj Singh Chouhan on his birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday extended greetings to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on his birthday. Happy birthday to the energetic BJP leader and Chief Minister of Madhya Prad...

Athletic beats Levante, will play in consecutive Copa finals

Athletic Bilbao will have a chance to win two Copa del Rey titles in a two-week span next month.The Basque Country club reached this seasons final on Thursday by defeating Levante 2-1 in extra time, setting up an April 17 final against Barc...

Barcelona defender Piqué out with right knee injury

Barcelona captain Gerard Piqu is facing another spell on the sidelines after spraining a ligament in his right knee, the club said Thursday.Piqu sustained the injury in the teams 3-0 win over Sevilla in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey on...

Advisers of New York governor pushed for changes in nursing home deaths report - papers

New York Governor Andrew Cuomos top advisers had successfully pushed the states health officials to strip a public report of data that showed more nursing-home residents had died of COVID-19 than acknowledged by the administration, the Wall...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021