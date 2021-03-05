Left Menu

Advisers of New York governor pushed for changes in nursing home deaths report - papers

Hence, that report had said 6,432 nursing-home residents died from the outbreak, which was a significant undercount of the death toll attributed to the state's most vulnerable population, the Journal added, citing sources with knowledge of the report's production. The New York Times reported on Thursday that the report written by state health officials showed over 9,000 deaths from COVID-19 among nursing home residents by June and Cuomo's most senior aides did not want to make that number public.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 05-03-2021 10:11 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 10:09 IST
Advisers of New York governor pushed for changes in nursing home deaths report - papers
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Image Credit: ANI

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's top advisers had successfully pushed the state's health officials to strip a public report of data that showed more nursing-home residents had died of COVID-19 than acknowledged by the administration, the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times reported on Thursday.

The report in July had examined factors leading to the spread of the coronavirus in nursing homes and focused only on residents who died inside long-term care facilities, leaving out those who died in hospitals after becoming sick in nursing homes, the Journal said https://on.wsj.com/3uSGDN0. Hence, that report had said 6,432 nursing-home residents died from the outbreak, which was a significant undercount of the death toll attributed to the state's most vulnerable population, the Journal added, citing sources with knowledge of the report's production.

The New York Times reported on Thursday that the report written by state health officials showed over 9,000 deaths from COVID-19 among nursing home residents by June and Cuomo's most senior aides did not want to make that number public. They rewrote the report to take that figure out, according to interviews and documents reviewed by the Times https://nyti.ms/3kToYQH.

According to a chart reviewed by the Times that was included in a draft when the report was being written, the Health Department's data put the death toll about 50% higher than the figure then being cited publicly by the Cuomo administration. "The out-of-facility data was omitted after DOH (Department of Health) could not confirm it had been adequately verified," Beth Garvey, a special counsel and senior adviser to Cuomo, said in an emailed statement, adding the additional data did not change the report's conclusion.

Health Department spokesman Gary Holmes said: "DOH was comfortable with the final report and believes fully in its conclusion that the primary driver that introduced COVID into the nursing homes was...brought in by staff." Cuomo faces mounting crises and investigations both over the nursing home scandal and accusations of sexual harassment by three women, two of who worked for him. He offered a fresh apology on Wednesday for his behavior and promised to cooperate with a review by the state's attorney general but said he would not resign.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

Kerala Ayurveda arm partners eBay to launch products in US market

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Walmart's Flipkart in early talks for U.S. listing via SPAC deal - sources

Walmart Inc-owned Indian e-commerce giant Flipkartis exploring going public in the United States through a deal with a blank-check firm, although a traditional stock market listing is much more likely, people familiar with the matter said. ...

India reach 80/4 in reply to England's 205 at lunch on Day 2

India lost Cheteshwar Pujara and skipper Virat Kohli in quick succession to crawl to 80 for four in their first innings at lunch on the second day of the fourth and final Test against England here on Friday.Pujara 17 was adjudged LBW to Jac...

Don't give unnecessary publicity to Pune woman's death: HC

The Bombay High Court has asked the media not to give unnecessary publicity to an incident where a woman allegedly committed suicide in Pune and her suspected illicit relations with a man, according to an order made available on Friday.A di...

Soccer-Congo drop Brazilian coach weeks before key qualifiers

Former Brazil international Valdo Filho has not had his contract as national coach of Congo renewed, just weeks before vital Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. The Congo Football Federation said it had decided against offering an extension t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021