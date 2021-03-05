Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Obesity a driving factor in COVID-19 deaths, global report finds

The majority of global COVID-19 deaths have been in countries where many people are obese, with coronavirus fatality rates 10 times higher in nations where at least 50% of adults are overweight, a global study found on Thursday. The report, which described a "dramatic" correlation between countries' COVID-19 death and obesity rates, found that 90% or 2.2 million of the 2.5 million deaths from the pandemic disease so far were in countries with high levels of obesity. Japan to extend Tokyo area state of emergency to March 21

The Japanese government plans to extend a state of emergency to combat COVID-19 for Tokyo and three neighbouring prefectures until March 21, two weeks longer than originally scheduled, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Friday. Under the state of emergency, the government has requested restaurants and bars close by 8 p.m. and stop serving alcohol an hour earlier. People are also asked to stay home after 8 p.m. unless they have essential reasons to go out. 'When will it end?': How a changing virus is reshaping scientists’ views on COVID-19

Chris Murray, a University of Washington disease expert whose projections on COVID-19 infections and deaths are closely followed worldwide, is changing his assumptions about the course of the pandemic. Murray had until recently been hopeful that the discovery of several effective vaccines could help countries achieve herd immunity, or nearly eliminate transmission through a combination of inoculation and previous infection. But in the last month, data from a vaccine trial in South Africa showed not only that a rapidly-spreading coronavirus variant could dampen the effect of the vaccine, it could also evade natural immunity in people who had been previously infected. Japan supercomputer shows doubling masks offers little help preventing viral spread

Japanese supercomputer simulations showed that wearing two masks gave limited benefit in blocking viral spread compared with one properly fitted mask. The findings in part contradict recent recommendations from the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that two masks were better than one at reducing a person's exposure to the coronavirus. COVID-19 vaccine confidence grows as side effect worries fade

Confidence in COVID-19 vaccines is growing, with people's willingness to have the shots increasing as they are rolled out across the world and concerns about possible side effects are fading, a 14-country survey showed on Friday. Co-led by Imperial College London's Institute of Global Health Innovation (IGHI) and the polling firm YouGov, the survey found trust in COVID-19 vaccines had risen in nine out of 14 countries covered, including France, Japan and Singapore which had previously had low levels of confidence. Nine great apes in San Diego become first non-human primates vaccinated for COVID-19

Nine great apes at the San Diego Zoo - four orangutans and five bonobos - made veterinary history in recent weeks as the world's first non-human primates known to be vaccinated against COVID-19, zoo officials said on Thursday. One of the recipients was a 28-year-old female Sumatran orangutan named Karen who had garnered headlines at the zoo when she became the first ape to undergo open-heart surgery in 1994. J&J loses appeal in Australian pelvic mesh class action

An Australian court on Friday dismissed an appeal by Johnson & Johnson against a ruling that its subsidiary Ethicon had misled patients and surgeons about the risks of its pelvic mesh implants. The full bench of the Federal Court of Australia upheld a November 2019 decision by a federal court judge which found that Ethicon had sold the implants, used to treat urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse, without warning women about the serious risks and was negligent, rushing the products to market before proper testing. Australia asks European Commission to review Italy's vaccine block

Australia has asked the European Commission to review a decision by Italy to block a shipment of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, while stressing on Friday the missing doses would not affect the rollout of Australia's inoculation programme. Italy, supported by the European Commission, barred the planned export of around 250,000 doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine after the drug manufacturer failed to meet its European Union contract commitments. New Zealand to lift coronavirus lockdown in biggest city on Sunday

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the government will on Sunday lift a lockdown in the country's largest city of Auckland which was prompted by just one new case of the coronavirus. Ardern imposed a seven-day lockdown on the city of 2 million last Saturday, continuing its "go hard, go early" response throughout the coronavirus crisis. Alabama extends COVID mask mandate for a month amid debate between Texas, Biden

Alabama's governor on Thursday extended for another month an order mandating residents to wear face masks to protect against COVID-19, breaking with Mississippi and Texas as the issue again becomes the focus of political debate. Alabama’s mask order, which had been due to expire on Friday, will now stay in effect until April 9, Republican Governor Kay Ivey told a news briefing.

