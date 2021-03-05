On International Women's Day, Dr Batra's shines a spotlight on Women's Health

MUMBAI, India, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To raise awareness on the importance of Women's Health, Dr Batra's opens its doors to all women this International Women's Day. The largest Homeopathy chain in the world, Dr Batra's offers free consultation and 50% off on homeopathic treatment. Between 6th to 8th March, women can book an appointment at any of the over 200 Dr Batra's clinics across India and avail homeopathic medical expertise.

Commenting on the initiative, Dr. Mukesh Batra, Padma Shri recipient & Founder, Dr Batra's Group of Companies, said, ''Women, often put their families first and suffer silently through a lot of health issues. Whether she is saving for a rainy day or dealing with financial limitations, she often puts off her health complaints like back pain, headaches, white discharge, irregular menses and even mental health. These issues might seem small but could be extremely debilitating when ignored. We, at Dr Batra's, strongly believe that to create a healthy India, we need to safe guard the health of its women. Homeopathy is safe, natural and cost effective and has solutions for all women health issues.'' For Photos Click the links below : https://www.drbatras.com/themes/drbatra/images/company/drmukeshbatra.jpg https://www.drbatras.com/images/womensday.jpg Back pain: According to the WHO, Lower Back pain impacts up to 540 million people worldwide. As per a study by the National Center for Biotechnology Information, it is also said to affect women more than men. While the definitive reason for back pain is most often unknown, there are many different types of back pain including Lumbar Spondylosis, Sciatica, Osteoporosis, Osteoarthritis and Ankylosing Spondylitis.

Healing with Homeopathy Homeopathic medicine helps reduce the intensity, rate of recurrence and duration of the pain with safe methods.

In a randomized, double-blind and placebo-controlled trial conducted by the National Center for Biotechnology Information, 248 patients aged 18 to 75 years were screened, out of which 228 were randomized, 221 started therapy and the progress of 192 was measured. This trial shows that the homeopathic treatment and allopathic combination can improve the treatment of chronic low back pain.

Homeopathy offers a wide range of options for backache treatment and several other musculoskeletal conditions by treating the underlying cause.

Headache: Accoroding to the WHO, Headache is the most common neurological disorder suffered by 1.7% to 4% of the world's population; out of which 3% are Indians. In India, the prevalence of migraine was found to be 10.9% in men and 21.8% in women.

Hormonal imbalance can trigger chronic headaches and menstrual migraines in women. There are three types of primary headaches namely migraines, cluster headaches and tension headaches, while acute sinusitis, ear infections, high blood pressure, trigeminal neuralgia, brain tumors and meningitis are considered secondary headache causes. disorders contribute in making the condition worse.

Homeopathy effectively treats headaches Homeopathy helps reduce the intensity, rate of recurrence and duration of the headache safely and naturally.

According to a study conducted by the National Center for Biotechnology Information, a total of 3,709 patients with long-term chronic disorders like headaches were studied for 8 years. The study group included 2722 adults and 819 children. The study showed that 75% of children, 74.3% of women and 67.2% of men showed improvement after homeopathic treatment.

Depression: Known as the common cold of mental health issues, depression affects more than 200 million people around the world. Women are twice as likely to suffer from it as compared to men. Biological and hormonal changes cause depression in women; postpartum depression being an example.

A rise in mental health issues has been witnessed among women in the last year. With increased workloads during the lockdown, the Covid-19 pandemic has affected women more than men. During the nationwide lockdown, quarantine, pay-cuts, unemployment, uncertainty, fear, violence, abuse etc. has lead to a rise in cases of anxiety and depression in women. The lockdown has also aggravated the situation for victims of domestic violence according to the statistics released by the National Commission of Women. The total complaints from women rose in the period between 23rd and 30th of March 2020. During this week, 214 complaints were received out of which 58 are of domestic violence (India Today, 31 March 2020).

Homeopathy and Mental Health Homeopathy is safe and free of medicinally induced side effects. A homeopathic doctor diagnoses the type of depression a person is experiencing, not just the problem by its name alone; it looks at each person holistically as a completely unique individual. This is not based on symptoms experienced during the illness alone, but also on one's personality or temperament, besides the likely cause of the health concern.

A clinical trail conducted showed that 58% of people with stress and anxiety, benefited from homeopathic treatment. Homeopathy being holistic is considered a mind and body medical science. During the initial stages of the pandemic, there was a 20% increase in cases of depression and anxiety stemming from fear (Indian Psychiatric Society).

At Dr Batra's have treated over 4 lakh women patients for various health issues including approximately 1.6 lakh patients for irregular menses, approximately 80,000 patients for headaches and backpain respectively and 40,000 patients for white discharge and mental health issues.

To raise awareness about these women health issues, Dr Batra's brings a special International Women's Day offer. Get Free Consultation with a Homeopathic Doctorand Flat 50% off on registration for annual homeopathic treatment. This is a 3-day offer valid only on 6th, 7th and 8th of March'21. To avail the offer, visit your nearest Dr Batra's clinic or call on 9167791677 today.

About Dr Batra's Homeopathy Clinics With over 200 clinics in around 150 cities across 7 countries including India, UK, Estonia, UAE and Greece, Dr Batra's Homeopathy Clinics has over 400 doctors including skin specialist, hair specialist and experienced homeopathic doctors. Dr Batra's has treated over 1 million patients and been recognised as an 'Icon of Indigenous Excellence in Healthcare' by The Economic Times. Dr Batra's specializes in Hair, Skin, Allergies, Child and Women's Health, Mental Health, Sexual Health and Weight Management ailments including Hair loss, Vitiligo, Psoriasis, Acne, Low immunity, Tonsillitis, Stress Management, Migraine, Thyroid, PCOS, Menopause, Allergies, Sexual Health and Weight Management, Infertility and Male Infertility.

