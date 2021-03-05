Left Menu

Vietnam to launch COVID-19 vaccination drive on Monday

Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 05-03-2021 10:52 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 10:52 IST
Vietnam will launch its COVID-19 vaccination campaign on Monday, the country's health minister said, after the country received the first batch of 117,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine last month.

The vaccinations will initially be conducted in 18 hospitals treating coronavirus patients and areas with higher infection numbers, Minister Nguyen THanh Long said in a statement on Friday.

