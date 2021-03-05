Rajasthan CM Gehlot receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Rajasthan CM Gehlot receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccinePTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-03-2021 12:08 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 12:08 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Sawai Man Singh hospital here on Friday. Accompanied by state Health Minister Raghu Sharma, Gehlot reached the hospital and got the first dose of the vaccine, an official said.
