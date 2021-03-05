Rajasthan CM Gehlot, health minister receive first dose of anti-coronavirus vaccine

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and the state's Health Minister Raghu Sharma were administered the first dose of anti-coronavirus vaccine at Sawai Man Singh hospital in Jaipur on Friday.

Gehlot tweeted a short video of him getting the first dose.

''Arrived at IDH Jaipur (SMS hospital) here and administered the first dose of covid vaccine,'' he said.

He asked people not to worry about the vaccine and said it is safe.

The chief minister asked beneficiaries to get the vaccine dose when it's their turn and motivate others to do the same.

Health Minister Sharma said there are no side-effects of the vaccine.

''There is no complication to anyone in the state. The vaccine is safe and no need to worry about the misinformation that is being spread about it,'' he told reporters.

''We have stock till Tuesday and I will speak to the Union health minister today to request him to supply the required doses so that we can continue the vaccination campaign,'' he said.

Sharma said it is important to follow all the COVID-19 protocols even after getting vaccinated.

