Left Menu

Hungary PM expects spike in COVID hospitalisations as infections spread

He said with a vaccination campaign accelerating, by early April around 2.4 people could have had at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, rising to about 4.7 million by early May. Since mid-November, Hungary has had a night-time curfew, hotels and restaurants have been closed, and remote learning has been in place in all secondary schools.

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 05-03-2021 13:49 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 13:20 IST
Hungary PM expects spike in COVID hospitalisations as infections spread
File photo. Image Credit: Instagram (orbanviktor)

Hungary's prime minister said on Friday that up to 15,000-20,000 people could enter the hospital as coronavirus infections surge, up from just over 6,800 now, which will put a big strain on the healthcare system in the coming weeks.

Viktor Orban, whose government announced tough new lockdown measures on Thursday to curb the third wave of the pandemic, told state radio that "there will be enough (hospital) beds and ventilators." He said the lockdown, which includes closing all shops except food stores and pharmacies from Monday until March 22, suspending all services except private healthcare, and closing primary schools was needed to prevent a "tragedy".

"We will see pressure rising on hospitals," he told state radio. He said with a vaccination campaign accelerating, by early April around 2.4 people could have had at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, rising to about 4.7 million by early May.

Since mid-November, Hungary has had a night-time curfew, hotels and restaurants have been closed, and remote learning has been in place in all secondary schools. Last week it became the first European Union country to start inoculating people with China's Sinopharm vaccine after rolling out Russia's Sputnik V vaccine although neither has been granted approval for emergency use by the bloc.

The Russian and Chinese shots are being administered along with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and shots developed by U.S. companies Moderna and AstraZeneca, all of which have received the EU green light. As of Friday, over 862,000 people in Hungary, which has close to 10 million people, had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

Kerala Ayurveda arm partners eBay to launch products in US market

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks slip as bond sell-off after Powell speech keeps investors on edge

Emerging market stocks hit two-month lows on Friday as U.S. Treasury yields rose further after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said their recent spike did not warrant action yet, while Russias rouble firmed due to surging oil prices....

Quake-ravaged part of Croatia sees gaping sinkholes emerge

After the deadly earthquake came the sinkholes.A central Croatian region about 40 kilometers 25 miles southwest of the capital, Zagreb, is pocked with round holes of all sizes, which appeared after Decembers 6.4-magnitude quake that killed ...

HC asks Delhi govt to comply with order to regulate online path labs or else face action

The Delhi High Court Friday said it expects that the AAP government will put things in order and comply with a judicial order asking authorities to take action and regulate online pathological labs, otherwise contempt action would be initia...

Trifecta Capital closes second debt fund with Rs 1,025 cr

Startups-focused alternate financing platform Trifecta Capital, which has already invested Rs 900 crore across 38 companies, has closed its second fund, raising Rs 1,025 crore.Since the Rs 1,025-crore Trifecta venture debt fund-II has a pro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021