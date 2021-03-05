France could block vaccine shipments, similar to Italy -Veran
Asked by BFM TV if France could follow Italy's move on this, Veran replied: "We could". On Thursday, two separate sources told Reuters that the EU had blocked a shipment of AstraZeneca's vaccine destined for Australia after the drug manufacturer failed to meet its EU contract commitments.Reuters | Paris | Updated: 05-03-2021 13:30 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 13:30 IST
France could block shipments abroad of COVID-19 vaccines, similar to moves on this front by Italy, said French Health Minister Olivier Veran on Friday. Asked by BFM TV if France could follow Italy's move on this, Veran replied: "We could".
On Thursday, two separate sources told Reuters that the EU had blocked a shipment of AstraZeneca's vaccine destined for Australia after the drug manufacturer failed to meet its EU contract commitments. The sources said AstraZeneca had requested permission from the Italian government to export some 250,000 doses from its Anagni plant, near Rome.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rome
- Australia
- Italy
- French
- Olivier Veran
- France
- AstraZeneca
- Italian
ALSO READ
Manoj Jha slams Giriraj Singh after controversial tweet, asks Centre to make him ambassador to Italy
French resort opens single ski run, but you'll need a car to reach the top
Italy reports 347 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 13,762 new cases
Italy reports 347 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 13,762 new cases
French watchdog warns sports club about unlawful use of facial recognition technology