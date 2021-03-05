Left Menu

Moldova is first European country to receive COVID-19 vaccines under COVAX

Moldova became the first European country to receive COVID-19 vaccines from the global COVAX scheme, Moldovan President Maia Sandu said on Friday. The first batch of 14,400 doses arrived in Moldova last night, Sandu said on Twitter.

Reuters | Updated: 05-03-2021 14:01 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 14:01 IST
Moldova is first European country to receive COVID-19 vaccines under COVAX

Moldova became the first European country to receive COVID-19 vaccines from the global COVAX scheme, Moldovan President Maia Sandu said on Friday.

The first batch of 14,400 doses arrived in Moldova last night, Sandu said on Twitter. Moldova and neighbouring Ukraine, two of Europe's poorest countries, have lagged behind the rest of the continent in the scramble for vaccines and welcomed donations from friendly governments.

Last week Chisinau also received the first batch of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, which was shipped to Moldova by Romania. In December, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said Bucharest would donate 200,000 doses of vaccine to Moldova in a gesture of solidarity following the election of the pro-Western Sandu.

Moldova's vaccine procurement has stirred a domestic political row as Dodon accused Sandu of trying to block the entry of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine. Sandu's office denied doing so. Moldova has reported 191,197 coronavirus cases with 4,049 deaths as of March 4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

Kerala Ayurveda arm partners eBay to launch products in US market

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nigerian supplying drugs to celebrities nabbed in Bengaluru

A Nigerian drug peddler, who was supplying drugs to celebrities here, has been arrested with 500 grams of Ecstasy crystals worth Rs 40 lakh, police said.According to police, 43-year old Ugochukwu Victor, a native of Old Yaba in Logas state,...

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks slip as bond sell-off after Powell speech keeps investors on edge

Emerging market stocks hit two-month lows on Friday as U.S. Treasury yields rose further after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said their recent spike did not warrant action yet, while Russias rouble firmed due to surging oil prices....

Quake-ravaged part of Croatia sees gaping sinkholes emerge

After the deadly earthquake came the sinkholes.A central Croatian region about 40 kilometers 25 miles southwest of the capital, Zagreb, is pocked with round holes of all sizes, which appeared after Decembers 6.4-magnitude quake that killed ...

HC asks Delhi govt to comply with order to regulate online path labs or else face action

The Delhi High Court Friday said it expects that the AAP government will put things in order and comply with a judicial order asking authorities to take action and regulate online pathological labs, otherwise contempt action would be initia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021