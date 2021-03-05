Left Menu

Maharashtra Governor gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-03-2021 15:27 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 14:58 IST
Maharashtra Governor gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was administered the first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine at the state-run JJ Hospital here on Friday.

According to an official statement, Koshyari (78) took the dose of Covaxin, the homegrown vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the ICMR and the National Institute of Virology, Pune.

Director of Medical Education and Research Dr. T P Lahane, Dean of Sir J J Group of Hospitals Dr. Ranjit Mankeshwar, and Medical Superintendent Dr. Sanjay Surase were present on the occasion.

Earlier this week, NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar had received his first job at the hospital.

The former Union minister (80) was administered the Covishield vaccine, developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca, and manufactured by Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rijiju bats for hosting Olympics in India

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday pitched for hosting the Summer Olympics in the future, saying the Olympic movement is not complete till India hosts an edition of the quadrennial sporting extravaganza.During a virtual conference organ...

Rajasthan CM Gehlot, health minister receive first dose of anti-coronavirus vaccine

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and the states Health Minister Raghu Sharma were administered the first dose of anti-coronavirus vaccine at SMS hospital in Jaipur on Friday.Gehlot tweeted a short video of him getting the first dose an...

Israeli minister says has list of Iran-backed targets

Israels defense minister says his country has drawn up plans to strike Iranian targets if Tehran shows signs of nuclear escalation.Benny Gantz told Fox News that Israel is still working on its plans, but we have them in our hands of course....

Swedish court remands Vetlanda knife attack suspect in custody

A Swedish court on Friday remanded the 22-year-old suspect in a knife attack in custody, a court spokesman said. The man is accused of seven counts of attempted murder over a rampage in the small town of Vetlanda in the south of Sweden on W...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021