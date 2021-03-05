Rajasthan CM Gehlot, health minister receive first dose of anti-coronavirus vaccine

Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-03-2021 16:23 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 16:23 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and the state's Health Minister Raghu Sharma were administered the first dose of anti-coronavirus vaccine at SMS hospital in Jaipur on Friday.

Gehlot tweeted a short video of him getting the first dose and said the vaccine is safe.

''Administering 2 to 2.5 lakh vaccine doses per day in Rajasthan is a big thing. About 25 per cent of the country's vaccination is taking place only in Rajasthan. This is because the corona management has been excellent in the state,'' he claimed.

However, 16,09,343 doses have been administered in Rajasthan so far, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 1.8 crore, it said.

The chief minister thanked the medical fraternity for its contribution in COVID management in the last one year.

''Coronavirus cases are rising in Delhi, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Kerala, and at some places, authorities are planning to impose lockdown again. It is important to follow all COVID-19 protocols like wearing face masks, maintaining social distancing and washing hands regularly. There should not be any carelessness,'' he said.

Gehlot said people should not hesitate in visiting a doctor if they have any symptom.

He asked beneficiaries to get the vaccine dose when it's their turn and motivate others to do the same.

Health Minister Sharma said there are no side-effects of the vaccine.

''There is no complication to anyone in the state. The vaccine is safe and no need to worry about the misinformation that is being spread about it,'' he told reporters.

''We have stock till Tuesday and I will speak to the Union health minister today to request him to supply the required doses so that we can continue the vaccination campaign,'' he said.

Later, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje was also administered the first dose at the SMS hospital.

