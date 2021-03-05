Left Menu

Africa welcomes COVAX doses but warns against 'selfishness'

PTI | Kampala | Updated: 05-03-2021 17:27 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 17:05 IST
Africa welcomes COVAX doses but warns against 'selfishness'
File Photo. Image Credit: Twitter(@UNICEF)

Urgent calls for COVID-19 vaccine fairness rang through African countries on Friday as more welcomed or rolled out doses from the global COVAX initiative, with officials acutely aware their continent needs much more.

"Rich countries should not be so selfish," Pontiano Kaleebu, head of the Uganda Virus Research Institute, said as his country prepared to receive its first doses. "It's a concern, and everyone is talking about it." The East African nation of 45 million people was seeing the arrival of under 1 million vaccine doses — 864,000. It's the first batch of a total of 18 million COVAX doses for Uganda, but when all will arrive is not known.

That number is "not going to do much," said Monica Musenero, an epidemiologist and presidential adviser, though she added that "we can advocate for more vaccines, but we should also appreciate what we've got." She urged Africa's 54 countries to devote more resources, however, limited, to secure more doses: "As a bloc, we should organize ourselves ... instead of sitting there to cry." The foundation of Nobel Peace Prize winner and former South African archbishop Desmond Tutu and his wife, Leah, on Friday, issued a statement saying that "more must be done, immediately, to ensure lower-income countries have faster access to COVID-19 vaccines, diagnostic tools, and treatments." It noted that a small number of rich countries hold the majority of vaccine doses.

"This is not a time for selfishness," the statement said, and it noted growing calls for a waiver of intellectual property rights to COVID-19 vaccines to allow for faster, wider production — a proposal opposed by the European Union and countries including the United States, Britain, and Canada.

While the COVAX initiative was created to ensure that low- and middle-income countries receive COVID-19 vaccines, it has faced delays and limited supply. Even as the World Health Organization's Africa chief, Matshidiso Moeti, on Thursday noted that almost 10 million COVAX doses had been delivered to 11 African countries, she could not resist adding, "finally." She added, "we expect about half of African countries will receive COVAX deliveries in the coming week and that most countries will have vaccination programs underway by end of March." The goal is that countries will be able to vaccinate 20 percent of their population with the COVAX doses by the end of this year — far from the goal of 60 percent or more to achieve so-called "herd immunity" when enough people are protected through infection or vaccination to make it difficult for a virus to continue to spread.

"You expect that at this point we should be getting the initial 9 million doses from COVAX" instead of less than 1 million, said Misaki Wayengera, head of a technical committee advising Uganda's response. He worries that delays in vaccine procurement mean several months could pass before some people receive the second required shot.

Uganda aims to vaccinate 20 percent of its population with doses from COVAX, with 40 percent vaccinated via government and private-sector funding.

The COVAX delays have pushed other African countries to seek more doses elsewhere, including via bilateral deals that can be unfavorable.

Uganda has announced plans to buy 18 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from the Serum Institute of India, but the country faces cash shortages. And it is not clear how much the doses will cost. Some critics have been appalled by lower-income countries paying more per COVID-19 vaccine dose than rich ones.

One WHO official in Africa, Richard Mihigo, on Thursday, discouraged African countries from bilateral deals because of the risk of paying a high price. The African Union instead is pursuing bulk deals for the continent, but that also has faced delays.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NorthEast Utd bank on magic run against Bagan in first leg of playoffs

NorthEast United FC will look to continue their fairy tale run when they take on ATK Mohun Bagan in the first leg of the second semifinal of the Indian Super League here on Saturday.NorthEast United was written off after their mid-season sl...

Banksy at work: Black hoodie, head torch, paint and freedom

British artist Banksy has shared a video of himself in the process of painting stencil graffiti of a prisoner escaping which appeared on Monday on the side of a former prison wall in the city of Reading. Filmed by an accomplice, the video s...

Nizamuddin Markaz opening: Delhi HC grants more time to Centre, Delhi govt to respond

The Delhi High Court on Friday granted more time to the Centre and the Delhi government to file a status report to reassess the necessity of keeping the waqf premises -- situated at Hazrat Nizamuddin -- available for operation as a religiou...

Have full faith in Dy-EC in-charge of WB: Election Commission after TMC's allegation of bias

Rejecting allegations of the Trinamool Congress that Deputy Election Commissioner in-charge of West Bengal Sudeep Jain is biased, the Election Commission on Friday said it has full faith in the integrity and fairness of the senior official....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021