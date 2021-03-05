Left Menu

78 AYUSH Physicians panel promoted to post of Chief Medical Officers

The Ayush units of CGHS play an important role in the Central Government firmament, treating nearly 6 lakh patients in a year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2021 17:19 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 17:19 IST
78 AYUSH Physicians panel promoted to post of Chief Medical Officers
The Ayush units of CGHS play an important role in the Central Government firmament, treating nearly 6 lakh patients in a year. Image Credit: ANI

In a major exercise to streamline the functioning of the AYUSH units of the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), the AYUSH Ministry promoted a panel of 78 AYUSH Physicians to the post of Chief Medical Officers in the Senior Administrative Grade on 5th March 2021. These AYUSH Physicians belong to the Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, Unani and Siddha disciplines, with the maximum number i.e., 39 officers being from Homoeopathy.

The Ayush units of CGHS play an important role in the Central Government firmament, treating nearly 6 lakh patients in a year. These units are being visited by an increasing number of clients in recent years, seeking solutions for general health and well-being, apart from treatment for disease conditions. Career progression through the instant set of promotions at the senior level is expected to have a positive impact on the CGHS healthcare system through man-power utilization.

This set of promotions of AYUSH Physicians, many of whom were in the pre-promotion level for many years, was made possible when new provisions of the DACP scheme were incorporated in the Recruitment Rules notified in June 2018. A total of 78 AYUSH physicians in Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, Unani and Siddha streams who were eligible for promotion to the level of Senior Administrative Grade were consequently considered in the DPC chaired by Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary to Government of India (AYUSH), held on 2nd February 2021.

The Committee considered the eligibility of the candidates based on the guidelines of the Department of Personnel & Training, that "While merit has to be recognized and rewarded, advancement in an officer's career should not be regarded as a matter of course, but should be earned by dint of hard work, good conduct and result oriented performance".

The Ayush units of CGHS are seeing many steps of infrastructure upgradation in recent years. There are also plans to induct the cloud-based Ayush Health Management Information System (A-HMIS) across the board in these units, which will further improve their efficiency and effectiveness. The current set of promotions is part of a set of HR initiatives that are being taken up to improve the functioning of the system, against the backdrop of the ambitions modernization plans.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NorthEast Utd bank on magic run against Bagan in first leg of playoffs

NorthEast United FC will look to continue their fairy tale run when they take on ATK Mohun Bagan in the first leg of the second semifinal of the Indian Super League here on Saturday.NorthEast United was written off after their mid-season sl...

Banksy at work: Black hoodie, head torch, paint and freedom

British artist Banksy has shared a video of himself in the process of painting stencil graffiti of a prisoner escaping which appeared on Monday on the side of a former prison wall in the city of Reading. Filmed by an accomplice, the video s...

Nizamuddin Markaz opening: Delhi HC grants more time to Centre, Delhi govt to respond

The Delhi High Court on Friday granted more time to the Centre and the Delhi government to file a status report to reassess the necessity of keeping the waqf premises -- situated at Hazrat Nizamuddin -- available for operation as a religiou...

Have full faith in Dy-EC in-charge of WB: Election Commission after TMC's allegation of bias

Rejecting allegations of the Trinamool Congress that Deputy Election Commissioner in-charge of West Bengal Sudeep Jain is biased, the Election Commission on Friday said it has full faith in the integrity and fairness of the senior official....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021