Left Menu

Cycling-Celebratory hugs outlawed after races by UCI

Riders will be banned from celebratory hugs with their team mates after races as part of new COVID-19 protocols introduced this season by cycling's governing body the UCI. Namely that it is forbidden to touch other people if we want to stop the virus." "There is already a ban for riders to hug and touch each other on the podium.

Reuters | Updated: 05-03-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 17:40 IST
Cycling-Celebratory hugs outlawed after races by UCI

Riders will be banned from celebratory hugs with their team mates after races as part of new COVID-19 protocols introduced this season by cycling's governing body the UCI. The ruling appears to be more symbolic than anything else as riders exist in team bubbles and spend the day riding in close proximity in the peloton.

"As a doctor, I can say that the risk of becoming infected by hugging is not particularly high," the UCI's medical chief Xavier Bigard, said at a UCI health and safety seminar. "However, it is all about the message we want to send to the world, and more specifically to cycling fans. Namely that it is forbidden to touch other people if we want to stop the virus."

"There is already a ban for riders to hug and touch each other on the podium. Common sense tells us that it is therefore wise not to display the same behaviour after the finish."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NorthEast Utd bank on magic run against Bagan in first leg of playoffs

NorthEast United FC will look to continue their fairy tale run when they take on ATK Mohun Bagan in the first leg of the second semifinal of the Indian Super League here on Saturday.NorthEast United was written off after their mid-season sl...

Banksy at work: Black hoodie, head torch, paint and freedom

British artist Banksy has shared a video of himself in the process of painting stencil graffiti of a prisoner escaping which appeared on Monday on the side of a former prison wall in the city of Reading. Filmed by an accomplice, the video s...

Nizamuddin Markaz opening: Delhi HC grants more time to Centre, Delhi govt to respond

The Delhi High Court on Friday granted more time to the Centre and the Delhi government to file a status report to reassess the necessity of keeping the waqf premises -- situated at Hazrat Nizamuddin -- available for operation as a religiou...

Have full faith in Dy-EC in-charge of WB: Election Commission after TMC's allegation of bias

Rejecting allegations of the Trinamool Congress that Deputy Election Commissioner in-charge of West Bengal Sudeep Jain is biased, the Election Commission on Friday said it has full faith in the integrity and fairness of the senior official....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021